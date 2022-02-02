Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

CNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.02.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $815,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,713,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $2,867,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,014,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,134,000 after acquiring an additional 46,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

