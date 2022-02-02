Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,435 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Corteva by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 15,455 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 21,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,445,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,579 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,724,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $47.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

