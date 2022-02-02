Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Reduced by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,901 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 38,107 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.1% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $83,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,638 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 30,809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,407,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

NASDAQ COST traded up $5.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $513.57. 34,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,360. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $531.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $227.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

