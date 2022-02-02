Covalent (CQT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.33 Million

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Covalent has a market capitalization of $98.80 million and $1.33 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Covalent coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00051686 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,690.45 or 0.07174341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00058026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,484.48 or 0.99955973 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00055417 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

