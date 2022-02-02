Crane (NYSE:CR) PT Raised to $116.00 at Morgan Stanley

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s previous close.

CR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $103.72 on Monday. Crane has a 1 year low of $78.11 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.21.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $430,007,000 after buying an additional 99,228 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,464,000 after buying an additional 1,035,943 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Crane by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,625,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $165,340,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Crane by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,272,000 after buying an additional 115,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Crane by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,215,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,205,000 after buying an additional 596,451 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

