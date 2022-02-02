Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Releases Earnings Results

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The credit services provider reported $14.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 51.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.75 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC traded down $11.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $514.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,281. The company has a quick ratio of 21.99, a current ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $623.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $604.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.26. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $323.30 and a 1-year high of $703.27.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

In other Credit Acceptance news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,393.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.50, for a total value of $4,539,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,384 shares of company stock worth $34,103,874. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Credit Acceptance stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 170.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Credit Acceptance worth $14,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $682.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $480.80.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.