Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.91 EPS

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $14.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 51.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.75 earnings per share.

CACC stock traded down $11.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $514.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,281. The company has a current ratio of 21.99, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $323.30 and a 1-year high of $703.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $623.42 and a 200 day moving average of $604.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CACC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $682.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $480.80.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Booth sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.50, for a total value of $4,539,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,384 shares of company stock worth $34,103,874. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Credit Acceptance stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Credit Acceptance worth $14,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

