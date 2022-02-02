Credit Suisse AG Acquires 215,192 Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,310,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,192 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of Evelo Biosciences worth $23,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,843,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,330,000 after buying an additional 213,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,476,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,291,000 after buying an additional 123,560 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 48,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVLO opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EVLO shares. Chardan Capital raised Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

