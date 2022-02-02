Credit Suisse AG Cuts Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 332,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,837 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $24,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,496,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,878,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $433,993,000 after acquiring an additional 711,626 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,679,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,009,000 after acquiring an additional 221,036 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,436,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,707,000 after acquiring an additional 153,518 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,163,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,190,000 after acquiring an additional 331,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARES opened at $77.61 on Wednesday. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.10 and a 200-day moving average of $77.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARES. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 79,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total transaction of $6,795,664.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,787 shares of company stock valued at $18,768,527. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

