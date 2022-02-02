Credit Suisse AG Sells 155,886 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,868 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 155,886 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $28,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth about $70,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 131.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter worth about $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth about $228,000.

NYSE ARCH opened at $103.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.24 and a beta of 0.91. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $105.58.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Arch Resources from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

