Credit Suisse AG Sells 386,867 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,867 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $27,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,937,000 after buying an additional 31,435 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 875.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 362,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,056,000 after purchasing an additional 49,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $719,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $65.02 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $68.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.97 and a 200-day moving average of $64.24.

