Credit Suisse AG Sells 88,747 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,747 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in UDR were worth $26,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UDR. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at $2,138,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of UDR by 66.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 18,640 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 15,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UDR by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,259,000 after acquiring an additional 237,391 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,249,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,155,000 after acquiring an additional 49,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UDR. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.46.

NYSE:UDR opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

