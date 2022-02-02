Credit Suisse Group Lowers Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $204.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $213.00 to $204.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.53.

NYSE:TT opened at $167.18 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $143.97 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.16.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total value of $6,988,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 28.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

