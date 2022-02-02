Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Now Covered by Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCAP. Raymond James upped their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of CCAP stock opened at $18.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $520.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $21.48.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 116.79%. The business had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 28,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $506,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Breaux bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $45,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,625 shares of company stock worth $103,128 and sold 403,500 shares worth $7,274,723. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 2,589.5% during the third quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 390,423 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 11.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 173,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $215,000. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

