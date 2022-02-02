Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives $177.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.78.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CROX. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total transaction of $531,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $3,347,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $4,409,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.61. 1,146,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,773. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.02. Crocs has a one year low of $70.34 and a one year high of $183.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

