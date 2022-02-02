Croda International’s (CRDA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Croda International (LON:CRDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 9,400 ($126.38) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup downgraded Croda International to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($126.38) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 9,300 ($125.03) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,537.50 ($114.78).

Shares of CRDA opened at GBX 8,144 ($109.49) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £11.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,032 ($81.10) and a fifty-two week high of £105.05 ($141.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9,410.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9,041.01.

In other Croda International news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of £100.99 ($135.78), for a total transaction of £201,980 ($271,551.49).

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

