Croda International’s (CRDA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Croda International (LON:CRDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 9,400 ($126.38) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup downgraded Croda International to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($126.38) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 9,300 ($125.03) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,537.50 ($114.78).
Shares of CRDA opened at GBX 8,144 ($109.49) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £11.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,032 ($81.10) and a fifty-two week high of £105.05 ($141.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9,410.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9,041.01.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
