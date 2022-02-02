Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will announce sales of $57.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.99 million. Cryoport reported sales of $48.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year sales of $224.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $226.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $268.47 million, with estimates ranging from $261.50 million to $278.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cryoport.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In related news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $5,169,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 630,500 shares of company stock worth $47,420,798 in the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cryoport by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Cryoport in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 727,651 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $45,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cryoport by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,292,098 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $144,631,000 after purchasing an additional 25,885 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cryoport stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.02. The company had a trading volume of 517,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,679. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day moving average is $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.99. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $34.97 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Featured Story: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cryoport (CYRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.