Cryptonovae (YAE) Price Tops $0.0596

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $2.84 million and $39,819.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00053113 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,776.58 or 0.07185069 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00056459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,579.22 or 0.99832825 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00055394 BTC.

Cryptonovae Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,602,520 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

