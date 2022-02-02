CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Lessened by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 3.4% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in CSX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 61,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in CSX by 2.3% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 89,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CSX by 39.2% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 44,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen raised their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of CSX opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

