CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Short Interest Down 26.1% in January

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the December 31st total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 635,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:CURI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.23. 17,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,202. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.07. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $222.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.67.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 28.17% and a negative net margin of 75.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,841,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,413,000 after buying an additional 15,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 376,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CuriosityStream by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 34,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter valued at about $5,378,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 550.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 217,782 shares during the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CURI. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CuriosityStream from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Roth Capital decreased their target price on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

