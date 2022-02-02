Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.46% of Curtiss-Wright worth $23,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,594,000 after buying an additional 52,589 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,123,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,364,000 after buying an additional 49,892 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,746,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $207,472,000 after purchasing an additional 233,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,162,000 after purchasing an additional 88,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,011,000 after purchasing an additional 39,694 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CW stock opened at $132.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.10. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $108.86 and a 1 year high of $142.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

