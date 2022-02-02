CVB Financial Corp. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Wedbush cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.54. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CVB Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.86%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.