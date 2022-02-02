CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth $220,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CyrusOne by 2.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in CyrusOne by 65.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CyrusOne by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,655,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in CyrusOne by 52.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $90.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 219.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.14. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $90.35.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

