CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

CONE opened at $90.01 on Monday. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.46 and a 200-day moving average of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 219.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter worth $220,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CyrusOne by 2.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 65.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CyrusOne by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,655,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in CyrusOne by 52.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

