DA Davidson Comments on A. O. Smith Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a research report issued on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AOS. Loop Capital started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

AOS stock opened at $75.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.41. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

In other news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $157,905.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 5,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $418,036.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,169 shares of company stock worth $9,560,832. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,912 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 67.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,478 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 176.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,736,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,200 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 166.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,739,000. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

