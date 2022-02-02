Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Update

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 679,100 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the December 31st total of 514,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,791.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DCNSF opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.63. Dai-ichi Life has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $23.96.
About Dai-ichi Life
