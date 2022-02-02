Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Update

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 679,100 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the December 31st total of 514,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,791.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DCNSF opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.63. Dai-ichi Life has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $23.96.

About Dai-ichi Life

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through The Domestic Life Insurance Business, The Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

