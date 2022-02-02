Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) will post sales of $161.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Datto’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.90 million and the highest is $162.00 million. Datto reported sales of $138.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Datto will report full year sales of $616.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $616.30 million to $617.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $729.24 million, with estimates ranging from $720.80 million to $743.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

MSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Datto from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

In related news, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $411,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 13,395 shares of Datto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $353,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,813 shares of company stock worth $3,980,139. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Datto during the second quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datto in the third quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Datto by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Datto by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Datto stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,591. Datto has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 113.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

