Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Short Interest Update

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,642,000 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the December 31st total of 1,058,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,210.0 days.

Shares of DVDCF opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DVDCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.80 ($14.38) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.53.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

