Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Short Interest Update

Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the December 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DXR traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.76. 740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,335. Daxor has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $17.58.

About Daxor

Daxor Corp. is a biotechnology company which develops and manufactures BVA-100 blood volume analyzer, an instrument that measures human blood volume. Its IDANT division provides autologous blood storage; and andrology services, such as semen analysis, sperm washing and general lab testing. The company was founded by Joseph Feldschuh in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

