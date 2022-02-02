Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Price Down 18.3% Over Last 7 Days

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $162,678.39 and $2,122.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00043535 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00117020 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

