Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 16.5% over the last three years.
Shares of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $15.50.
About Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund
Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It intends to provide current income exempt from both regular federal income tax and Colorado state income tax, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?
Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.