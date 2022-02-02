Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 16.5% over the last three years.

Shares of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

About Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It intends to provide current income exempt from both regular federal income tax and Colorado state income tax, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

