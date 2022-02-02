Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 85.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200,929 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,587,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,142,000 after buying an additional 233,796 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,558,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,638,000 after acquiring an additional 503,828 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 392,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 113,138 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 330,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VET. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

NYSE:VET opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 46.50%. The business had revenue of $427.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.19 million.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

