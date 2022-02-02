Deutsche Bank AG Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 63,434.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 27,911 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 50,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 16,470 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 56,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $353.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $5.14.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $48.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.09 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 142.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

