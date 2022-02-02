Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($30.34) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DTE has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($25.28) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($26.40) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($23.60) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($29.78) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.24 ($26.12).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €16.80 ($18.88) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €16.20 and a 200-day moving average price of €16.99. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.29) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($20.37).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

