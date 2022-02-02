Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Barclays

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €50.00 ($56.18) price target by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.50 ($55.62) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.25 ($57.58) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Wohnen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €49.98 ($56.16).

DWNI opened at €36.25 ($40.73) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €38.27 and a 200-day moving average of €46.69. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($34.25) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($42.80).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

