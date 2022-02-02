DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $452.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, DexCom has outperformed its industry. Impressive contribution from DexCom’s Sensor and other revenue segment, and domestic and international revenue growth were key catalysts in third-quarter 2021. DexCom’s prospects in alternative markets bode well. The company made continued advancements with respect to key strategic objectives and ended the quarter with new patient additions. Its slew of tie-ups and buyouts are also encouraging. A solid international foothold and robust product portfolio augur well. Gross margin expansion bodes well. A strong solvency position is an added plus. DexCom’s third-quarter results were better than expected. However, the company faces stiff competition in the market for blood & glucose monitoring devices. Reimbursement risk and supply constraints are other headwinds.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $576.00.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $435.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.18 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $508.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.78. DexCom has a 1-year low of $318.45 and a 1-year high of $659.45.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total transaction of $9,875,887.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.77, for a total value of $104,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,594 shares of company stock valued at $15,651,317. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in DexCom by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in DexCom by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in DexCom by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

