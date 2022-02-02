Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stake Cut by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,645,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,938,439,000 after acquiring an additional 357,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,302,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,061,212,000 after purchasing an additional 397,748 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after buying an additional 625,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,799 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $314,279,000 after buying an additional 117,628 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $287,170,000 after buying an additional 565,326 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $612,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FANG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.34. The stock had a trading volume of 16,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,843. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.44. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.29 and a 52 week high of $134.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.