Digital Reserve Currency Price Tops $0.0008 (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $809,383.27 and approximately $1,141.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digital Reserve Currency alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00012711 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.61 or 0.00283225 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (CRYPTO:DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Reserve Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Reserve Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.