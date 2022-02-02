DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Sold by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,750 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 46.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCN stock opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.29. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOCN. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 4,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total value of $626,937.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 67,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.31, for a total transaction of $7,320,672.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,792 shares of company stock worth $12,410,621 in the last 90 days.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

