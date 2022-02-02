Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 54.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at $13,831,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,306,000 after acquiring an additional 68,807 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at $9,945,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 782.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 50,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 44,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at $5,988,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DDS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Dillard’s stock opened at $258.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.81 and its 200-day moving average is $234.73. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.21 and a 12 month high of $416.71.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.52 by $4.29. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.77%.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $320,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

