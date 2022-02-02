Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 54.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,306,000 after buying an additional 68,807 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,831,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,945,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $258.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.83. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $72.21 and a one year high of $416.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.73.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.22%. Analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 2.77%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $320,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

