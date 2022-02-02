Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.22 and last traded at $73.85. Approximately 1,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 312,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.06.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.70.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 2.06.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 134.8% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 14.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIN)
Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.
