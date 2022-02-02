Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.22 and last traded at $73.85. Approximately 1,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 312,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.06.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.70.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 2.06.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 134.8% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 14.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

