DinoExchange Market Capitalization Hits $393,925.82 (DINO)

DinoExchange (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, DinoExchange has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. DinoExchange has a total market capitalization of $393,925.82 and approximately $66.00 worth of DinoExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DinoExchange coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0557 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00050801 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.01 or 0.07241620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00058564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,908.19 or 0.99766464 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00054702 BTC.

DinoExchange Profile

DinoExchange’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,075,147 coins. DinoExchange’s official Twitter account is @dinoexchange

DinoExchange Coin Trading

