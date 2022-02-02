Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Receives GBX 335.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 335.43 ($4.51).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLG. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.44) to GBX 325 ($4.37) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.57) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 344 ($4.62) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 295 ($3.97) to GBX 307 ($4.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

DLG traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 306.60 ($4.12). 1,381,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,704,526. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 284.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 291.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 11.62. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 260.80 ($3.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 330.50 ($4.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

