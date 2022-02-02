Dowling & Yahnke LLC Acquires 1,316 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 53.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Ross Stores by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Ross Stores by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,655 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Ross Stores by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 177,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,066,000 after buying an additional 71,353 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.92.

ROST stock opened at $98.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.55 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.01.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

