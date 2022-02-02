Dowling & Yahnke LLC Increases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 48.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,896,584. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ZTS opened at $198.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.09. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

