Dowling & Yahnke LLC Invests $743,000 in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTWO. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Shares of VTWO opened at $81.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $75.86 and a 1-year high of $98.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

