Dowling & Yahnke LLC Lowers Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Analog Devices by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Analog Devices by 38.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 267,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $165.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.06. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,636 shares of company stock worth $2,315,052 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.