Dowling & Yahnke LLC Lowers Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 426,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 26,541 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 970,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 198,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,003,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,859,000 after purchasing an additional 37,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Corning by 226.0% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 25,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

