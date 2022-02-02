Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases 336 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

EFG opened at $100.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.00. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

